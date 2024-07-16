2,680 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. 237,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.