3,603 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. 650,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

