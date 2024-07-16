664 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

