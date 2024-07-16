6,929 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $18,664,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

