9,267 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 1,595,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,104. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

