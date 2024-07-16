9,956 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

