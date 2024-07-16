A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,198. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

