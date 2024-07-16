Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

