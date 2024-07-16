ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 3.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.73. 220,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,465,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 over the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 767,753 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.