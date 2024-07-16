Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.42

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 57124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
