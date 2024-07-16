Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.42

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 57124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 95,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

