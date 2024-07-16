Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $603.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.00. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,796. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

