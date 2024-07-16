AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 1,913,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,555. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

