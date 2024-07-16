Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

