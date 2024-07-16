Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,598,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 57,965,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,331.8 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
