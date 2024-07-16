Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

