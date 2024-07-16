Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

