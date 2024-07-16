Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,149 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

