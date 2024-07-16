Alcoa (AA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

