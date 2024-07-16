Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $124.82 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $124.82 million and $938,156.32 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 265,268,727 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

