Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,356. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

