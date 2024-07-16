Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,029. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

