ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. ALS has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

