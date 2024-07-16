Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

