Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 136,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 241,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.54 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

