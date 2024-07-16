Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $28.89

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.