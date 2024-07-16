Analysts Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $10.70

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLF

Herbalife Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 270.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.