Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $22.25

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.