Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $82.09

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

WDC stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

