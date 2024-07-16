Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,411. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

