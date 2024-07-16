Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

