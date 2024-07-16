Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

