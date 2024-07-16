APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Shares of APA opened at $31.46 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

