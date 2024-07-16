Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.81. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 142,949 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. StemPoint Capital LP grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

