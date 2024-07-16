Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). 1,059,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,818,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The company has a market capitalization of £21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.99.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.