ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.70. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 302,810 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $156,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 378.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

