ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,704,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,058,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 1,959,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

