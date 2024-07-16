Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $69.13 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00043057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.