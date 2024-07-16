Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.89. 102,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,783. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

