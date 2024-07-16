Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$46.71 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

