Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.65 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.97 million and $18.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001240 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,149,900 coins and its circulating supply is 182,149,490 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.