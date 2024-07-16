Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

