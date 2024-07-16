ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
Shares of BANX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 21,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
