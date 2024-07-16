Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 274,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,065,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Asana Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

