Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ ACNT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Ascent Industries has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.80.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
