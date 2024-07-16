ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $23.84 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, ASD has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $23.84 million and $1.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,715.82 or 1.00014242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00071129 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

