ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. ASGN has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

