ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,069.65. The stock had a trading volume of 740,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,339. The firm has a market cap of $422.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $933.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.