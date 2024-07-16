AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 775,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.57. 161,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

