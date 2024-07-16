Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Atlantic American stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
