Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

