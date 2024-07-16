Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. 149,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,781. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

